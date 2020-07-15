7 New COVID-19 Cases Added In Kathmandu

At a time when numbers of COVID-19 infections cases are declining nationwide, Kathmandu Valley recorded 7 more COVID-19 Positive cases.
According to Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases were detected in Dhankuta 1, Morang 1, Taplejung 1, Saptari 13, Dhnusha 6, Nuwakot 1, Gorkha 1, Nuwakot 1, Kathmandu 7, Nawalparasi (East) 11, Rautahat 5, Dhading 1, Palpa 1, Kaski 3,Tanahu 3, Mygadi 9, Salyan 3, Accham 1, Dailekh 3, Jajarkot 1, Jumla 2, Mugu 1, Salyan 2, Surkhet 28 and Dadeldhura 2.
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.31
Press Briefing on COVID-19 2077.03.31 #COVID-19Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
