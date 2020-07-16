Auditor General Presented Annual Report To President

Auditor General Presented Annual Report To President

July 16, 2020, 8:19 a.m.

Auditor General Tanka Mani Sharma Dangal on Wednesday submitted the annual report of the Office of the Auditor General for the fiscal year, 2019/20 to President Bidya Devi Bhandari amid a function at President's Office, Sheetal Niwas reports RSS.

The submission of the report is in line with Article 294 of the Constitution of Nepal. On the occasion, President Bhandari said the auditing from the Auditor General has an important role in completing development activities in a good governance and impartial way and controlling unnecessary expenditures.

Viewing that execution of economic development projects by maintaining financial discipline would help meet the goals of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis', she expressed her confidence that the Office of the Auditor General would be able to carry out its constitutional duties.

Agencies

Third Round Of Repatriation Flights Begins On Wednesday, Over 28000 Nepalese Rescued From 25 Countries
Jul 16, 2020
Organized Conspiracy Against PM Oli: Press Advisor Thapa
Jul 15, 2020
132 Million People Into Chronic Hunger This Year: WFP
Jul 14, 2020
Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For Coronavirus
Jul 12, 2020
Donald Trump Finally Wears Mask In Public
Jul 12, 2020

More on Economy

Third Round Of Repatriation Flights Begins On Wednesday, Over 28000 Nepalese Rescued From 25 Countries By Agencies 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Jyoti Prakash Pandey Reappointed The CEO Of NIBL For Another Four Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 25 minutes ago
Virtual Global Summit ILO Global Summit Builds Commitment To Create Better World Of Work After COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 36 minutes ago
CHANDRA DHAKAL’S CANDIDACY Repaying Injury With Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago
LOCUST TERROR Farmers In Trouble By A Correspondent 1 day, 2 hours ago
Special Court Exonerated Former Governor Dr. Rawal And Two Others By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Shravan Sankrati: Day Against Luto (Scabies) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2020
APF SSP Arrested On Charge Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2020
Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2020
Dr Anthony Fauci Calls White House Attacks 'Bizarre' By Newspapers Jul 16, 2020
Africa’s Water War On Nile River By Newspapers Jul 16, 2020
Weather Update And Forecast For July 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75