Auditor General Presented Annual Report To President

Auditor General Tanka Mani Sharma Dangal on Wednesday submitted the annual report of the Office of the Auditor General for the fiscal year, 2019/20 to President Bidya Devi Bhandari amid a function at President's Office, Sheetal Niwas reports RSS.

The submission of the report is in line with Article 294 of the Constitution of Nepal. On the occasion, President Bhandari said the auditing from the Auditor General has an important role in completing development activities in a good governance and impartial way and controlling unnecessary expenditures.

Viewing that execution of economic development projects by maintaining financial discipline would help meet the goals of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis', she expressed her confidence that the Office of the Auditor General would be able to carry out its constitutional duties.