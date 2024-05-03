Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa To Arrive In Nepal On May 5

At the cordial invitation of Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Kamikawa Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan is paying an official visit to Nepal on 5 May 2024.

During her visit, she will pay courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

KAMIKAWA will meet and hold bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha on 5 May 2024.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will depart from Kathmandu the same day.