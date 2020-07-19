160 Nepalis Die Of COVID-19 Abroad

The death toll from COVID-19 of the Nepalis living and working outside the country has reached 160 report RSS.

In the past week, eight died in Qatar, three in Kuwait and five in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Non-resident Nepalis Association.

According to RSS, As of Saturday evening, 160 died of Corona Virus in 14 different countries, the NRNA said. Likewise, 28,681 of those infected have recovered to take the percentage of recovery to 93 percent.