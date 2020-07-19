Flood Warning Issued In Nepal’s Southern Plain

Flood Forecasting Section of Department of Hydrology and Meterology has alerted urging people living in the river banks and low land areas in Terai to move to safe site due to the possibility of floods.

As torrential rainfall is observed all over Nepal with heavy rain at some areas, the level of water in many rivers in terai has started to increase,

The department has appealed concerned stakeholders of the risk areas to move to safer places and remain alterted..

The Section has put the Kankai, Koshi, Bagmati, Narayani, Tinau, Babai, West Rapti and other rivers flowing through States 1, 2, 5, Bagmati and Gandaki State in flood-risk zone for four days from July 20 to 24.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, two people were swept away by flooded streams in the last 24 hours and various areas have been inundated due to continuous rainfall.

RSS reports that swollen Narayani River has become aggressive, intensifying soil erosion at Ratanpur of Madhyabindu-3 in Nawalpur district.

Nandapur, Sehari, Sitapur, Bhiuran, Tamaspur, Baruwa and Bhadara including Ratanpur have come under the constant risk of erosion which has become more intense for the past few days.

RSS repots that the District Administration Office Banke has urged the locals residing in the Rapti River side area to remain on high alert for there could be incident of flood and inundation any moment in the wake of torrential rain flooding the river of late.

According to the CDO Ram Bahadur Kuruwang, the Rapti River has been swollen due to monsoon rain.

Monsoon has been active in Banke district since Saturday. The water level in Rapti River alarmingly rises when it rains in the mountainous districts of this zone. The security mechanism, disaster management committees and humanitarian agencies have been appealed for humanitarian assistance for search, rescue and rehabilitation in view of the monsoon-induced disasters.

Human settlements in areas such as Narainapur, Duduwa and Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality in Banke district suffer inundation every monsoon since Indian side built Laxmanpur and Kalaklawa Embankment in Rapti River, informed Budhathoki.

RSS reports that the villages as Fattepur, Holiya, Betahani, Bankatti, Kamdi, Gangapur, Matehiya, Narainpur and Laxamnpur annually bear the brunt of flood and inundation due to the embankments.