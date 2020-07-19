Seven Killed In Tractor Accident In Swargadwari

Seven Killed In Tractor Accident In Swargadwari

July 19, 2020, 9:10 a.m.

Seven people have died in a road accident that took place in Swargadwari municipality last night. The mishap took place at Rumale in ward no. 3 of the municipality involving a tractor (Lu. 2 Cha. 4234) reprots RSS.

The tractor was carrying laborers working on the Bhingri-Swargadwari road section to Bhingri from Dharampani of Swargadwari when the incident took place, according to a police inspector Bishnu Prasad Poudel at the District Police Office, Pyuthan.

The deceased are yet to be identified. Only one among the eight travelling in the tractor is reported to have survived the fall of around 500 meters from the road. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue work. Further details of the incident are awaited.

