Kathmandu Valley Added 3 New COVID-19 Cases,222288 In Isolation

July 20, 2020, 5:22 p.m.

In 4,216 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 3 new persons were found with the virus infection, said Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the ministry in the daily press briefing today. Nepal has conducted 319872 coronavirus tests till Monday leading its testing pace in the SAARC region.

According to Professor Dr. Gautam, Doti recorded the highest number of cases today with 40 COVID-19 infections followed by Bara 46 and Sarlahi 23.

The new cases were detected in Kathmandu 2 and Lalitpur 1. Other included Sunsari 6, Jhapa 3, Ilam 1, Morang 1, Siraha 1, Saptari 9, Parsa 4, Bara 46, Sarlahi 23, Solukhumbu 4, Kaski 8, Lamjung 1, Tanahun 2, Syangja 1, Banke 2, Rolpa 4, Salyan 3, Rukum (East) 7, Dang 6, Dailekh 2, Salyan 3, Surkhet 4, Humla 1, Kalikot 1, Doti 40 and Kailali 1.

Out of 22288 persons in quarantine, Bagmati province has the lowest numbers with 1524 and Sudur Paschim has the highest number with 7288. Similarly, province 5 has 3561 followed by Gandaki 3278,1 Province 2413,2508 province 2 and 1556 in Karnali Province.

Province 1 has the lowest number of infections and the lowest number of people in isolation now. Out of 752 infections, it has 93 persons in isolation. Bagmati Province has 859 total infections with 408 isolation.

Province 2 has heights numbers of infections with 4636 recorded cases and 1939 in isolation followed by Sudur Paschim with 4095 infections with 2424 isolation. Province 5 has 4191 infections and 420 in isolation followed by Karnali 1825 infection and 303 isolation and Gandaki 1393 infection and 401.

