Saptakosi River Crosses The Danger Level

Kosi Control Room has announced that the flood in Kosi river crossed the danger level. According to the room, the water level at the Kosi barrage at the early morning was 334990 cusec meter per second. This is the highest flow of this year.

With the increase the flow of water, Kosi barrage opens 46 gates out of 56.Local residents are asked to stay home and not to go nearby Kosi river.

The water level in the river was 291,000 cu-sec meter at 1 AM and 28400o at 12 PM