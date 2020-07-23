Nepali Company Build Up Nepal Engineering Wins UN STI Award

Nepali company Build up Nepal Engineering Pvt Ltd wins prestigious Ashden Environment Award and UN STI Award for introducing eco-friendly, disaster resistant building technology in Nepal.

The company through its interlocking brick technology helped to rebuild strong and earthquake resilience houses in Nepal.

The Interlocking Brick technology has also been promoted by many development organizations in Nepal such as DFID, Practical Action, DCA and Oxfam to support affected communities rebuild.

The earthquake left hundreds of thousands of families homeless. 5 years later many families still struggle to rebuild. Their challenges include lack of income, skill and affordable housing materials. This is where the technology came.

It was among the broken houses and dreams of the earthquake that the idea to Build up Nepal Engineering was born. The company beliefs that that the best way to rebuild is to empower affected communities to rebuild on their own. “We support rural entrepreneurs and communities to start their own construction enterprises and produce bricks using local materials. This way earthquake resistant houses can be built at low cost while also reducing emissions and air pollution,” said the company.

Interlocking Bricks – Low cost, earthquake resistant technology

Interlocking Bricks (also known as CSEB) is a recognized earthquake resistant building technology used for decades in Thailand, Malaysia and many other countries. The technology is approved by the GoN and has quickly become popular in Nepal.

Build up Nepal Engineering has already supported 250 entrepreneurs and communities to build 4500 houses across Nepal. By producing bricks using local sand, soil and cement, cost of construction is reduced by 25%. It is also a perfect green alternative to fired bricks, showing a different path to polluting brick kilns and permanent air pollution in Nepal.

Ashden Awards is a global environmental award that highlights proven solutions to the climate crisis. Build up Nepal Engineering has been awarded this year’s prize for its achievements introducing Interlocking Bricks in Nepal, helping earthquake affected families rebuild and reducing CO2 emission in construction sector.