Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On 22 Years Old Girl In Sitapaila

Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On 22 Years Old Girl In Sitapaila

July 24, 2020, 8:12 a.m.

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid on a 22-year-old, who is now undergoing treatment in Kirtipur burn hospital. They were arrested last night by Kathmandu Police. Her neck and chest portion has been burnt.

Munna throw acid to woman in Sitapaila who was on the way to purchase milk produce nearby her temporary residence.

"The incident occurred on July 23, 5.30 PM. Two people namely Mohamad Alam and Munna Mohamad have been arrested in connection with this case. An acid was used for the attack. Main accused Alam is from Rautahat and another Munna is from India," said Police.

The woman has been identified as Pabitra Karki, 22, who is a native of the Okhaldhunga district and is employed as accountant at Hyatt Regency. The woman suffered burn injuries injury on her face, neck, and chest.

The police have registered a case. Police said that he had visited the victim and said that she was out of danger. Although Karki dismissed her any relations with Mohamad Alam, the information storage in the mobile phone of Karki showed that Alam had made 50 calls in her mobile before attack.

On the basis of message recorded in mobile, police started investigation and arrested Alam and Indian citizen Munna who was hired by Alam to attack Karki.

As per our early investigation, it showed that the Alam dropped Karki from his motorbike and Munna throw acid to Karki soon after he left the place. Although Karki said that her relation with Alam is just like brother, police see the relations are more than that.

"She seemed to have a good relationship with one of the accused persons Alam. Later she started to maintain distance from him. The accused had warned the victim several times as he was unhappy with her behavior. The woman suffered burn injuries injury on her face, neck, and chest,” said police

“We were able to arrest two persons five hours after the attack. They were in hiding in their rented house in Dallu. Police are investigating the reason behind the accident or not,” said Police officer involved in investigation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5
Jul 24, 2020
World Bank Projects Nepal’s Growth At 2.1 Percent In FY2021 Due To The Pandemic
Jul 23, 2020
JICA Nepal Signs Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Education
Jul 23, 2020
Zonta Club Of Kathmandu To Work Together With Nepal Police To Fight Against Domestic Violence
Jul 23, 2020
Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Directed The Government To Send Experts To Collect Evidences On Birthplace Of Lord Ram
Jul 23, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Seven Killed In Tractor Accident In Swargadwari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 23 hours ago
APF SSP Arrested On Charge Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Police Arrested Four In-laws For Killing Daughter-in-Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Teenage Girl Raped in Rautahat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago
A Middle Aged Woman Injured In Acid Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

WHO Head Slams US Accusation Of Bias By Agencies Jul 24, 2020
Juventus Missed To Win The Title, Cristiano Ronaldo Without A Score By Agencies Jul 24, 2020
Trump Scraps Republican Convention In Virus 'Flare-up' By Agencies Jul 24, 2020
Light To Moderate Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati,Gandaki and Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2020
World Bank Projects Nepal’s Growth At 2.1 Percent In FY2021 Due To The Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020
JICA Nepal Signs Grant Assistance For School Sector Development Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75