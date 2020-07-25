District Administration Office Imposes Indefinite Curfew In Birjung From Today To Curb COVID-19 Spread

July 25, 2020, 10:44 a.m.

A joint meeting of the district security committee and the all stakeholders including political parties has decided to clamp indefinite curfew in Birgunj from 5:00 am on Saturday in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the border city reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, after a person died of COVID-19 on Thursday and another on Friday and number of new COVID-19 cases also rose lately, local administration held an all-party meeting that included local representatives of different political parties and the representatives of the Metropolitan City.

Lalit Kumar Basnet, assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa district, said the decision to impose curfew was taken to check possible spread of infections of SAR-CoV-2.

17 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday evening while on Thursday evening, 32 new cases were found in the district.

