Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Risk Intensifies

July 25, 2020, 8:01 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 9 new cases in Kathmandu out of 109 new cases of COVID-19 today. Those included 2 in Kathmandu and 1 in Lalitpur.

He said that the new cases were detected in Khotang 1, Jhapa 1, Sapitari 11, Parsa 9, Rautahat 4, Sarlahi 1, Chitwan 1 Parbat 1, Pyuthan 1, Nawalparasi 4.

Simiarly, Achham 3, Bara 3, Makwanpur 3, Gulmi 3, Kapilvastu 6, Palpa 4, Banke 2, Bardia 2, Dang 5, Tanahu 1, Kalikot 3, Dilekh 3, Humla 1, Jajarkot 6, Surkhet 11, Mugu 2, Dadeldhura 4, Doti 13 and Baitadi 3.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 18,483 including 13,053 cases of recovery and 45 deaths.

