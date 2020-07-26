Acid Attack Survivor Pabitra Karki Is Recovering

Acid Attack Survivor Pabitra Karki Is Recovering

July 26, 2020, 12:36 p.m.

Social activist Ujjwal Bikram Thapa, who has been supporting the survivors of acid attack on their treatment and raising voices for harsh laws against those involved in the crime, asked the government to provide free medical service to Pabitra Karki. He also urged the government to restrict the sale of acid.

Thapa also demanded life imprisonment for those arrested in the incident. The next morning he visited acid survivor and demanded justice from the government of Nepal. Thapa promised survivor Pabitra Karki to provide the necessary support for her medical treatment.

“The culprits should be given life imprisonment,” demanded Thapa after visiting the hospital. “The survivor’s condition is pathetic and her half burn face shows the terrific situation,” said Thapa. ‘The acid not only burns an individual but it burns the security and safety of the entire society and humanity.”

Twenty-two years old Pabitra was admitted to hospital on Thursday after she was from an acid attack. Police have already arrested two individuals involved in the incidents and investigation is underway.

Edx54-6U0AA8Zlj.jpg

Photo: Twitter Ujjawal Bikram Thapa

Also reads:

Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

161 Non-Resident Nepalis Die Due To COVID-19
Jul 26, 2020
Joshi’s Expulsion: Deuba And Poudel’s Political Vendetta
Jul 26, 2020
RPP Leader Sunil Thapa Quit RPP To Join Nepali Congress
Jul 26, 2020
Weather Forecast For August 26 Throughout The Country
Jul 26, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Reported 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Risk Intensifies
Jul 25, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Two Arrested For Throwing Acid On 22 Years Old Girl In Sitapaila By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Seven Killed In Tractor Accident In Swargadwari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
APF SSP Arrested On Charge Of Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Police Arrested Four In-laws For Killing Daughter-in-Law By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Five Persons Were Murdered In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

161 Non-Resident Nepalis Die Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
Joshi’s Expulsion: Deuba And Poudel’s Political Vendetta By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
Hurricane Hanna batters Southern Texas By Agencies Jul 26, 2020
RPP Leader Sunil Thapa Quit RPP To Join Nepali Congress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Approaching 16 Million Worldwide By Agencies Jul 26, 2020
Weather Forecast For August 26 Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75