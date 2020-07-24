Sitapali Acid Throwing Accused Made public

Police paraded two main accused behind the Sitapaila acid throwing against a girl. They were made public amid a press conference today. Those include 47 years old Mohammad Alam, owner of a garment factory in Dallu and another 23 years old worker Munna Ahamad, an Indian citizen.

Police arrested both of them last night from their room. According to police, Alam was the main accused of the case. He hired Ahamad to throw acid to 22 years old Pabitra Karki, who is now under a treatment in a born hospital in Kirtipur.

The girl reportedly worked in Alam’s factor about a month two years ago and her sister is still working in the garment factory.

Initially, the girl did not suspect anyone arguing that she does not have a dispute with anybody. However, the police were able to arrest two persons involved in the case on the basis of call detail recorded in her mobile.

Just before attacking girl, Alam has made almost 50 calls. When the police asked about the call, she replied that Alam is like her brother. However, the police started an investigation and located the areas of Alam. Following his arrest, Alam confessed his involvement in the case.

On the basis of information given by Alam, police also arrested Munna Ahamad. Both of them have already confessed the crime. According to the police, the main planner Alam dropped Pabitra from his motorbike near her room while returning from the market on Thursday. As he was on the way to dropping the girl, he also directed Munna to be ready to attack. According to the police, he called Munna and girl frequently.

Police said that the girl and Alam have known each other well. According to call detail, they made the daily phone calls to each other.

Photo: Sulabh Shrestha/ Deshsanchar

