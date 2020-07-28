Rain To Continue In Province 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Province 5, Karnali and Sudur Paschim

The axis of monsoon trough has reached close to the foothills of the Himalayas in the west while in the eastern and northeast it has reached the foothills of the Himalayas.

There is mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According Meteorological Forecasting Division, during the next 24 hours, monsoon is expected to remain active over eastern,central and Nepal. There are mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country and , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places.The southwest monsoon will continue to be active over Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province Tonight.

Light to moderate rains are possible in these parts and heavy rains are possible at some places.