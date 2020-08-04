India has doubled its security forces in Kalapani region reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS). According to a report, India has deployed hundred of security forces in the border areas from Dharchula to Kalapani. India has increased its security personal in various security posts from Tambaku, Lipulekh and Nabidhang. RSS reports quoting local population that thousands of Indian Army personal and SSB have been patrolling the region.

Mukesh Budhathoki of Byas-2 said that they have never seen such a huge mobilization of Indian security forces in the past. As Nepal Army is constructing the road in Nepal’s side, Indian Army is also constructing the road in other side using heavy machines and blast.

Narendra Singh Karki, Darchula, a reporter of RSS, writes, after publication of new map by Nepal incorporating Kalapani, Lipulek, Limpiyadhura, Gunju, Navi and Kuti, India has deployed additional security forces in the region.

India has recently restricted local Nepalese and Nepalese police to visit Kalapani. Nepal has also established Armed Police Post in Changrum and is establishing Border Out Post in Tinker and Kauwa near Kalapani.

Chief district officer Sarad Kumar Pokharel said that the government will further strengthen security posts in the region.”We are giving high priority to the border security and border posts.”