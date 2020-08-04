Nepal Confirms 259 COVID-19 News Cases, Total Reaches 21,009

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 259 new cases of COVID-19. With this Nepal’s total cases reaches 21009. On Monday, Nepal reported 418 new cases of COVID-19. More

He said that 259 persons were identified with the virus infection in 7,687 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests which have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 72.5 per cent. With this, the nation's COVID-19 caseload has reached 21,009 including 15,026 cases of recovery and 58 deaths.