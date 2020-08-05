Chants Of Jai Siya Ram Can Be Heard Across The World: PM Modi

Starting his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations on the beginning of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "I am fortunate that I could join this auspicious occasion. Chants of Jai Siya Ram can be heard across the world."

Beginning his speech with the slogan of “Jai Siya Ram,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a historic occasion. “I am grateful to witness history being made. Crores of Indians cannot believe that this day has come. The entire country is in the spell of Lord Ram.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid down a silver brick to mark the foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Modi was among the 175 people present at the ceremony. He shared the dais with just four other people — RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and CM Yogi Adityanath. Keeping in mind the pandemic, seating arrangements were made in accordance with social distancing principles. Before this, the prime minister along with Adityanath had offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi. Modi also paid a visit to Ram Janmabhoomi.

Remembering the sacrifices made in the struggle, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remembered LK Advani and said many are present in spirit at the ceremony. Calling it an “auspicious day,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hailed the achievements of PM Modi. “This marks the end of the struggle of decades. A journey of over 500 years has been ratified by the Indian judiciary and constitution,” he said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ayodhya has been decked up. The city has been painted yellow – an auspicious colour of knowledge and learning. On Tuesday, prayers were offered to the nishan (flag) of Lord Hanuman, revered as the protector of the city. Starting Tuesday, all local temples started a continuous Akhand Ramayan recitation with temples and homes being lit as in Diwali. The same will continue August 5 night.

Indian-Americans across the US celebrated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by lighting diyas and taking around a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple around the US Capitol Hill. In Washington, members from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America took out a tableau truck on Tuesday with the digital image of Ram Temple, and went around the Capitol Hill with chanting of slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' and moving around the city later. In other parts of the US, Hindu community members lit diyas at home. A mega event is scheduled at New York's iconic Times Square wherein images of Lord Ram and the proposed temple would be on display on gigantic screens.

