Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Surges To 21,750 With 360 New Cases

Aug. 6, 2020, 5:05 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), has confirmed 360 new cases of COVID-19. With this Nepal’s total cases reaches 21750. On Wednesday, Nepal reported 381 new cases of COVID-19.

360 persons were found with the virus infection in 6,622 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests performed in the last 24 hours informed Dr. Gautam.

Likewise 233 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 70.57 per cent.

Currently, there are 6,296 active cases of COVID-19 and 9,470 people, mostly those who have returned from abroad, are in quarantine. With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 21,750 including 15,389 cases of recovery and 65 death cases.

