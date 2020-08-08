Heavy Rains Is Likely In A Few Places Of Bagmati Province

Monsoon is now active over Nepal. The monsoon cyclone trough is over India south of Nepal. There is Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at many places of the country , , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.