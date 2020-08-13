Weather Forecast For August 13 Across Nepal

The monsoon trough is passing through close to south of Nepal’s western and central terai. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.