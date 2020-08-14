Dhulikhel Hospital Shut Down All Its General Services, 120 Doctors Are Sent Into Isolation

Dhulikhel Hospital Shut Down All Its General Services, 120 Doctors Are Sent Into Isolation

Aug. 14, 2020, 4:20 p.m.

A total of 120 doctors and health workers of the Dhulikhel Hospital are sent into isolation with the detection of five COVID-19 cases between Monday and Thursday reports RSS.

Five hospital patients and one health worker were tested positive for the virus in four days and the medicos involved in the treatment are observing isolation.

According to RSS, the hospital’s administrative director Dr Ramesh Makaju stated this in a press statement on Thursday.

Owing to this development, the hospital has decided to close its services except the emergency ones for sometimes for the disinfection of OPD and other wards. Swab samples of those in isolation are being collected and tested. The test results and information about the operation of hospital regular services will be shared on coming Sunday.

Currently, the hospital is treating 27 COVID-19 cases: six in COVID-19 level 3 pre-COVID ward and 21 in post-COVID ward.

Meanwhile, the Mandandeupur municipality has decided to seal all of its entry points beginning from Thursday as a preventive measure against the virus. The decision shall remain in effect until a further notice reports RSS.

Similarly, the Dhulikhel municipality has suspended its service delivery except the most essential ones for the next eight days (till August 21), beginning from today, owing to the growing risk of COVID-19, mayor Ashok Kumar Byanju said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday
Aug 14, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 25551 With 594 New Cases
Aug 14, 2020
JICA Nepal handover COVID-19 Response relief in Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha
Aug 14, 2020
COAS Thapa Confers Insignia Of Major General To Bigyan Raj Pandey
Aug 14, 2020
36 People Are Missing In A Lanslide In Sindhupalchwok
Aug 14, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Reports 119 COVID-19 Cases On Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 25551 With 594 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Recorded 127 The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases On Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 24,957 With 525 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20.4 Million, India Reported 60,963 By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Nepal Records Eight Deaths From COVID-19 On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

JICA Nepal handover COVID-19 Response relief in Sindhupalchowk and Gorkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
COAS Thapa Confers Insignia Of Major General To Bigyan Raj Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
36 People Are Missing In A Lanslide In Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
Valley’s Entry Point Shut Down Indecently To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 14, 2020
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Faces New Threats From Militancy By Agencies Aug 14, 2020
Bangladesh Now Eighth In world To Have Active COVID-19 Cases By Agencies Aug 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75