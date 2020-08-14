Dhulikhel Hospital Shut Down All Its General Services, 120 Doctors Are Sent Into Isolation

A total of 120 doctors and health workers of the Dhulikhel Hospital are sent into isolation with the detection of five COVID-19 cases between Monday and Thursday reports RSS.

Five hospital patients and one health worker were tested positive for the virus in four days and the medicos involved in the treatment are observing isolation.

According to RSS, the hospital’s administrative director Dr Ramesh Makaju stated this in a press statement on Thursday.

Owing to this development, the hospital has decided to close its services except the emergency ones for sometimes for the disinfection of OPD and other wards. Swab samples of those in isolation are being collected and tested. The test results and information about the operation of hospital regular services will be shared on coming Sunday.

Currently, the hospital is treating 27 COVID-19 cases: six in COVID-19 level 3 pre-COVID ward and 21 in post-COVID ward.

Meanwhile, the Mandandeupur municipality has decided to seal all of its entry points beginning from Thursday as a preventive measure against the virus. The decision shall remain in effect until a further notice reports RSS.

Similarly, the Dhulikhel municipality has suspended its service delivery except the most essential ones for the next eight days (till August 21), beginning from today, owing to the growing risk of COVID-19, mayor Ashok Kumar Byanju said.