Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Some Parts Of Nepal

Aug. 18, 2020, 7:05 a.m.

Currently, monsoon trough is passing through Southern part of Nepal towards the North East Bay of Bengal. A low pressure built in Madhyapradesh of India has minimal impact.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are expected over Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spell may occur over Province 1, 2, Bagmati and Sudurpaschim.

