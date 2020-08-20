Embassy Of Israel Hosts A Program Sharing Smiles On The Occasion Of Father’s Day

The Embassy of Israel in cooperation with Kathmandu Marriott Hotel delivered delectable healthy and freshly packed vegetarian Israeli food to 73 people sheltered in Manav Kalyan Samaj” on the occasion of “Fathers’ Day”.

Upon learning a few interesting recipes about Israeli cuisine, the Marriott Hotel prepared the Israeli dishes, taking full care of safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the Embassy of Israel donated hand sanitizers, hand sanitizer dispenser, hand wash, surgical masks and gloves to the organization hoping to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Expressing happiness and satisfaction to be able to contribute, Ambassador Benny Omer said, “Food can bring human beings from different countries and cultures closer to each other and thus, contribute to a better understanding and tolerance towards each other that we all need so much.”

Chef Ranjan believes that through his kitchen, one can garner a better sense of how food serves as a tool of soft power and communication – when language alone is not enough. He believes that food brings countries closer to growing responsiveness.

Thanking the Embassy of Israel, Sumitra Chaulagain, Founder Chairperson of the organization said, “Our organization works for those groups of people, who have no one and have nothing. With the objective of bringing smiles on the faces of these mothers, fathers and children, the Embassy of Israel has provided a daily meal of Israeli food on the special occasion of Father’s Day along with goods to ward off COVID-19. Manav Kalyan Samaj really appreciates and is very thankful to the Embassy for its contribution during this challenging time. ”

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal initiated the Zoom Webinar on “The Israeli Food Diversity through the Shakshuka Spices,” which was conducted by the famous Israeli chef and TV Personality Gil Hovav on 17th August 2020. At the invitation of the Embassy, Kathmandu Marriott Hotel joined the webinar for an excursion through Israel’s culinary history and Israeli culture.

The Executive Chef of Marriot hotel Sanjeev Ranjan along with Gaurav Agrawal, Director MS Group, Assistant Director Food and Beverage Subarna Thapa and Marketing and Communication Manager Swastika Ghosal had a virtual meeting over the Zoom, with Israeli Chef Hovav. The staff of the hotel learned about Israeli cuisine and took inspiration from the Israeli Chef.