Himalayan Airlines Resumes Exportation Flights For August

Himalaya Airlines has already started chartered fights from Wednesday. It completed its first chartered flights from Saudi Arabia which arrived last night. Out of five flights, it is sending chartered flight today to Malaysia.

According to a press release issued by the airlines, it will operate another three flights one each from Malaysia, Dubai and Doha on 29, 30 and 31 respectively.

These flights are in line with the Government of Nepal’s permission & authorization received to bring back Nepalese who are stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.