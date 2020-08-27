India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India, Lockdown News Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India crossed over 3.3 million after 75,760 fresh cases were registered in a single day.

The Covid-19 tally in India crossed over 3.3 million after 75,760 fresh cases were registered in a single day. As per latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total caseload stood at 3,310,234 while the death toll rose to 60,472. The number of recoveries also increased to 2,523,771 while the fatality rate further reduced to 1.83 per cent.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday hinted that the metro services in Bengaluru will be restarted soon as “normalcy” returns to public life. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Metro has said it will restart services only on receiving the go-ahead from the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry.

Globally, over 24 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus so far. The number of fatalities stood at 824,368. The United States continues to remain the worst-affected followed by Brazil and India.

Source: The Indian Express