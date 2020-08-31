Biden Condemns Portland Violence, Says Trump 'Recklessly Encouraging' It

Biden Condemns Portland Violence, Says Trump 'Recklessly Encouraging' It

Aug. 31, 2020, 7:50 a.m.

DETROIT-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called violence at protests in Portland, Oregon, unacceptable and challenged President Donald Trump to stop “recklessly encouraging” it, after one person was killed during clashes between rival groups.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Protests have roiled downtown Portland every night for nearly three months following Floyd’s death, and police there said they had made arrests after one person was shot to death on Saturday night.

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same,” Biden said in a statement, adding that “we must not become a country at war with ourselves.”

“What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence,” the former vice president added.

Republicans deny Trump is seeking to exacerbate violence with incendiary rhetoric, saying he wants to restore law and order, and accusing Democratic mayors and state governors of losing control of cities rocked by demonstrations that have seen outbreaks of violence, arson and vandalism.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, said on Twitter that Biden had “sat idly by for months, refusing to condemn violence and chaos from his allies in Democrat-run cities.”

Trump has emphasized “law and order” to motivate his political base and broaden his support. The Republican president trails Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

On Friday, Trump said protesters were anarchists, agitators, rioters and looters.

Biden has defended peaceful protesters, saying justice must be done, but he has repeatedly called for an end to violence. His campaign said he would travel to southwestern Pennsylvania on Monday to speak on the safety challenges Americans face under Trump, including chaos in cities, a pandemic and an “upside down” economy.

The president will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday after new protests erupted there last week following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, another African-American man, multiple times in front of his children, paralyzing him.

REUTERS

India Sets Global Record With Single-day Rise In Coronavirus Cases
Aug 30, 2020
Thousands Marched In Berlin Against Coronavirus Curbs
Aug 30, 2020
India Records Another Surge In Daily Coronavirus Cases
Aug 29, 2020
UK Moves To Fast-track Coronavirus Vaccine If Safety Tests Passed
Aug 29, 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns Because Of Poor Health
Aug 28, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Denies Permission For Third Phase Trial Of Vaccine Against COVID-19 By News Desk 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 25 Million; 16.5 Million Recoveries By Agencies 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 429 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Surge To 38561 With 1221 New Cases On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 37 minutes ago
Four Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Phase-3 Clinical Trials By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Records 186 COVID-19 Cases On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

World Vision Launched First Asia Pacific Child Well-Being Learning Exchange By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020
A Bottom Up Approach To Disaster Risk Management By Sudeep Uprety and Santosh Dahal Aug 31, 2020
Bangladesh Reports 42 Death, 1,897 COVID-19 Infection And 3,044 Recover By Agencies Aug 31, 2020
Messi Can Only Cancel Barcelona Contract If €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, La Liga Confirms By News Desk Aug 31, 2020
Lyon Wins Women’s Champion League Fifth Time By Agencies Aug 31, 2020
Heavy Rain Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Province 1 and 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75