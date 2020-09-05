Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Discuss Border Tension In Moscow

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Friday met with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and urged the Indian side to jointly ease tensions and safeguard the peace and stability of the China-Indian border.

Chinese and Indian soldiers recently engaged in the most serious border clashes since they fought a war in 1962, leaving casualties on both sides. China blamed India for the incidents, calling the actions by Indian border troops "infringing and provocative."

Wei said both India and China should abide by the consensus reached by their leaders and solve problems via dialogue and consultation, urging India to strengthen management and control of its frontline troops, and not make provocations or deliberately hype and spread negative information.

Singh, for his part, noted the importance of a peaceful border relation with China, saying both sides should keep the channels of military and diplomatic dialogue open.

He told his Chinese counterpart that India agrees to work toward full disengagement of frontline forces as soon as possible and push the relations between the two countries and armies back on track.

Source: CGTN