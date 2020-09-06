Nepal’s Total COVID-19 Cases Surges To 46257 With 980 New Cases

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 980 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. With this, the total reaches 46257.More

Professor Dr. Gautam confirmed 980 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this total reaches 46257. He said that 10345 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RCT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 980 persons were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Professor Dr. Gautam informed that 9 people die due to COVID-19.

He also said that 1814 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 62.57 percent.

Currently, there are 17027 active cases of COVID-19 of which 9201 are in institutional isolation and 7826 are in home isolation. Some 6561 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 46257 including 28941 cases of recovery and 289 death cases.