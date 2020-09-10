Kathmandu Valley Records 576 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Thursday

Given the high density of the population and rampant violation of health protocol, it is natural to see the high infections in Kathmandu district. Going through the last two weeks of trend, Kathmandu Valley is turning into major hotspot in the country.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday confirmed 576 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley. This is the highest single-day tally recorded in the valley until now.

Of the new cases, 495 cases, 147 females and 348 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 38 cases, 16 females and 22 males, were found in Bhaktapur and 43 cases, 20 females and 23 males were recorded in Lalitpur.

Professor Dr.Jageshwor Gutam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed 1246 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the total cases reached to 5-465.

In 11,144 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1246 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 1818 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71 per cent.

He also said that there are 14448 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8010 patients are in institutional isolation and 6438 are in home isolation. Some 5806 people, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases of COVID-19, some 165 patients are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of which 2 are receiving treatment with ventilator facility. There are 5 deaths.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 50465 including 35700 cases of recovery and 317 death cases.

Of the new cases, 394 cases, 104 females and 290 males, were detected in Kathmandu, 36 cases, 20 females and 16 males, were detected in Bhaktapur and 34 cases, 21 females and 13 males were detected in Lalitpur.