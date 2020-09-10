Kathmandu Valley Still Restricts Parlor, Mass Gathering and Religious Functions

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase in Kathmandu Valley, the government has maintained restrictions in mass gathering, religious functions, visiting temples, seminars, conferences, swimming pools, beauty parlors, fitness centers, cinema halls, party venues, tuition centers, colleges and schools, zoos, libraries, museums, sports activities in the group, transport of employees in industries, factories, and business complexes.

According to Chief District Officers of the valley, they will consider the openings of those who are on the basis of caseload next week. Similarly, the Valley’s CDOs restrict the entry of people from outside.

However, the government has given permission to run the industries, project offices and factories if they ensure to keep their employees in-home or factory-based quarantines arranging safety protocols

