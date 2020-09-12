Astrazeneca Says Trials Of COVID Vaccine Resuming

Astrazeneca Says Trials Of COVID Vaccine Resuming

Sept. 12, 2020, 8 p.m.

British clinical trials for the AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have resumed following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so, the company said on Saturday.

The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain.

“The standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators,” AstraZeneca said.

“The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume.”

The company said it could not disclose further medical information.

“All trial investigators and participants will be updated with the relevant information and this will be disclosed on global clinical registries, according to the clinical trial and regulatory standards.”

REUTERS

