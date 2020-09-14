Nepal’s Immigration Resumes Visa Related Services

Sept. 14, 2020, 7:43 a.m.

Service related to passport being provided by Department of Immigration to the foreign nationals has been resumed after one month reports RSS.

The service closed from August 10 after employees working at the Department tested positive for coronavirus resumed today.

According to national news agency, the Department has stated that the foreigners would be provided visa from its office at Tribhuvan International Airport and the offices at border to facilitate their departure to their countries, according to Department Director Ramchandra Tiwari. He further said the visa of those willing to transform it to tourist visa would be renewed free of cost within 15 days without taking late fine after Mangsir.

Agencies

