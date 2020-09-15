Nepal Records 1,459 New Cases Tally Stands At 56,788

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Tuesday confirmed 1,459 new cases of COVID-19.

In 10,375 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,459 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection, informed Professor Dr. Gautam in the daily press briefing today.

He said that 1,062 some COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.5 per cent.

Currently, there are 15,779 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 8,139 patients are in institutional isolation and 7,640 are in home isolation. Some 7,250 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 174 are admitted to the ICU and 28 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 56,788 including 40,638 cases of recovery and 371 death cases.