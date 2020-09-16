ADB Set to Begin the Second Stage of 2020 Annual Meeting

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (16 September 2020) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will begin the second stage of its 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors via virtual meetings and online seminars on 17 September.ADB link

Ministers from ADB members, ADB Management, and development and industry experts will discuss a range of issues confronting Asia and the Pacific as it responds to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Webinar topics include universal health coverage, regional cooperation, technology and investments, resilient and inclusive recovery, and domestic resource mobilization. View the full list of webinars and meetings.

ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa; Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Hong Nam-Ki; and the Chair-elect of the Board of Governors and the Finance Minister of Georgia Ivane Matchavariani will address the ADB Governors on 18 September.

Senior government officials, private sector representatives, development partners, youth and members of academia, civil society, and media are expected to participate in the online events.

Open sessions will be livestreamed on ADB's website.