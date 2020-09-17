Terai/Madhesh Fast Track Makes A Progress Despite COVID-19 Pandemic: Nepal Army

Brigadier General and spokesperson of Nepali Army Headquarters Shantosh Ballave Poudyal, the chief coordinator and chief surveyor of Yooshin Engineering Company had arrived in Nepal and they recently held consultations with local associates in the presence of concerned subject experts.

He said that work on tunnel construction of the Terai/Madhesh Fast Track (Expressway) Project is set to begin from November, 2020.

Despite some problems in mobilising team members representing the international consultant owing to COVID-19 pandemic, said the Project Office on

Borehole drilling task began after the International Consultant completed its works of conducting geophysical survey, Brigadier General Poudyal said.

He said the borehole drilling tasks had begun in Mahadevtar, Lanedanda and Dhedre of Makwanpur district. Samples of the collected rocks and soil taken out from the boreholes will be tested later.

Under the set specifications of the International Company, the Expressway Project Office has already called a prequalification (PQ) bid for taking the tunnel construction works ahead and the last date for bid submission is set till September 30, said Poudyal.

The Fast Track or Expressway Project is one of the national pride projects of the country, which the NA has been engaged with dedication for completing it by 2080/81 B.S.