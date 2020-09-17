‘Wish You Good Health And Happiness’: Nepal PM Oli On PM Modi’s 70th Birthday

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s 70th birthday. PM Modi was born on September 17 in 1950.

The Nepal PM said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

“Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Oli tweeted.