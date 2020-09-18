Nepal Confirms A Record 2,020 New COVID-19 In A Single Day, Tally Reaches 61593

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this total cases reaches 61593. Seven deaths also reported.

Professor Dr. Gautam informed that in 11,458 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, 2,020 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 871 some COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 71.1 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,383 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,295 patients are in institutional isolation and 8,088 are in home isolation. Some 7,736 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 173 are in ICU and 36 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 61,593 including 43,820 cases of recovery and 390 death cases.