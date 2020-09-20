Energy That Transforms (Photo Feature)

An adolescent girl prepares firewood for her kitchen. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

A woman from high hills in Bajura fills up water from a community tap for household use. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

An elderly from western Nepal brings back home some firewood for cooking. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Traditional kitchen using open fire for cooking is one of the major factors leading to respiratory illness among women and young children. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Women in rural Nepal use maximum time in energy management which they could have used in more productive area or simply in taking a rest. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Improved and clean cooking also does a huge favour to the forests and natural resources. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Even in the driest lands of Nepal, innovation in irrigation is leading to better livelihood. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Improved irrigation system contributes largely to better agriculture and enhanced nutrition intake. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Better livelihood means a better future for the family and an entire generation to come. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Gravity Goods Ropeways that run only on gravitational force and are free of any carbon footprint are changing lives of many farmers in the steepest hills of Nepal. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Productive use of energy giving birth to young entrepreneurs. Practical Action/EdoardoSantangelo

Manual food processing can be time-consuming and tedious but young girls here save time through the use of a processing mills. Practical Action/EdoardoSantangelo

Nomads of Achham returning back homes after passing a long winter in low lands selling livestock depend on portable solar panels for energy supply. Practical Action/Archana Gurung

A solar water lift irrigation plant set up in Jumla. Practical Action/Archana Gurung Note: This photo also used as a cover story page in the print edition.

Right skills need energy interventions to convert them into scalable ideas and ventures. Practical Action/Archana Gurung