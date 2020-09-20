Energy That Transforms (Photo Feature)

The photo feature shows how energy has been transforming the lives of people.

Sept. 20, 2020, 4:53 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Photo 3.jpg

An adolescent girl prepares firewood for her kitchen. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 4.jpg

A woman from high hills in Bajura fills up water from a community tap for household use. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 5.jpg

An elderly from western Nepal brings back home some firewood for cooking. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 6.jpg

Traditional kitchen using open fire for cooking is one of the major factors leading to respiratory illness among women and young children. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 7.jpg

Women in rural Nepal use maximum time in energy management which they could have used in more productive area or simply in taking a rest. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 8.jpg

Improved and clean cooking also does a huge favour to the forests and natural resources. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 10.jpg

Even in the driest lands of Nepal, innovation in irrigation is leading to better livelihood. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 9.jpg

Improved irrigation system contributes largely to better agriculture and enhanced nutrition intake. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 11.jpg

Better livelihood means a better future for the family and an entire generation to come. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 12.jpg

Gravity Goods Ropeways that run only on gravitational force and are free of any carbon footprint are changing lives of many farmers in the steepest hills of Nepal. Practical Action/Kishor Sharma

Photo 13.jpg

Productive use of energy giving birth to young entrepreneurs. Practical Action/EdoardoSantangelo

Photo 14.jpg

Manual food processing can be time-consuming and tedious but young girls here save time through the use of a processing mills. Practical Action/EdoardoSantangelo

Photo 15.jpg

Nomads of Achham returning back homes after passing a long winter in low lands selling livestock depend on portable solar panels for energy supply. Practical Action/Archana Gurung

Photo 16.jpg

A solar water lift irrigation plant set up in Jumla. Practical Action/Archana Gurung Note: This photo also used as a cover story page in the print edition.

Photo 17.jpg

Right skills need energy interventions to convert them into scalable ideas and ventures. Practical Action/Archana Gurung

Kishor Sharma, Edoardo Santangelo and Archana Gurung

Practical Action

More on National

Energy That Transforms By Keshab Poudel 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Five Years After Promulgation Of Seventh Constitution By A Correspondent 1 day, 12 hours ago
Janakpurdham-Jayanagar (India) Railway To Resume Its Operation Within Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
World Journalists Conference 2020 (WJC 2020) Concluded By Keshab Poudel 2 days ago
Government Ready To Amend Constitution: PM Oli By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
KULMAN GHISING No Light To Light By A Correspondent 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Records 767 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020
Nepal Records 1325 New COVID-19 Cases On Sunday With 966 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020
KULMAN GHISING Light Man Exits By A Correspondent Sep 20, 2020
Sher-e-Kashmir University Introduces Hail Net System To Protect High-density Apples By Agencies Sep 20, 2020
Uyghur Activist Protests Outside Chinese Embassy In US On Anniversary Of Sister’s Detention In Xinjiang By Agencies Sep 20, 2020
India, China Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan And Brazil Felicitated President And Prime Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75