Janta Samajbadi Party Observed Constitution Day As Black Day

As Janta Samajbadi Party had decided to mark Constitution Day as black day, the party organized the protest rally all over Nepal. Leaders and workers of the party hosted the rally marking the black day.

Police has arrested number of people from the protest. A group of protesters also burn the copies of constitution in Saptari and Janakpur.

Similarly, Indigenous groups also held a big rally in Kathmandu marking a protest day. They carried out the protest rally demanding to abrogate the present regressive constitution.

Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut, who is also chairman of the Constitution Day Celebration Main Organizing Committee, remained absent from the program organized to observe the day on the first day today in Janakpurdham. Ministers from the party abstained from the program held to observe the day

At the sanitation program organized in Janakpurdham, chief minister, ministers, and state ministers stayed away from the function.

Samajbadi Party Province 2 Chair said his party did not have any function to mark Constitution Day. “We are neither supporting nor protesting the Constitution Day,” he said.