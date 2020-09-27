Tourism Minister Launched Desh Darshan On World Tourism Day

Sept. 27, 2020, 7:41 a.m.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai launched launched Desh Darshan, a domestic tourism promotion campaign in the presence of the key leaders and professionals of the tourism industry reports The Rising Nepal.

He also launched the Tourism Recovery Task Force (TRTF-Nepal) on the occasion of World Tourism Day (WTD). The task-force was formed as a joint initiative of public and private sectors to play a pro-active role for sound and speedy recovery of tourism affected by COID-19 pandemic.

Deepak Raj Joshi, former chief executive officer of Nepal Tours Board, is coordinator of the TRTF-Nepal. Joshi is also task force board of ‘Rebuilding Travel’, an international initiative for global tourism recovery.

Agencies

