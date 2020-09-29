Nepal Confirms 1513 New COVID-19 Cases And Tally Reaches 76258

Sept. 29, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 1513 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 76258..

He said that in 10891 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 1513 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.13 #COVID-19

Press Briefing on COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal 2077.06.13

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

He also said that 731 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 72.6 percent.

Professor Dr. Gautam said that there are 20,396 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 9,699 patients are in institutional isolation and 10,707 are in home isolation. Some 5,778 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active cases, 213 patients are in ICU and 34 are receiving treatment with the ventilator facility.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 76,258 including 55,371 cases of recovery and 491death cases.

