RoK Ambassador Park Chong-suk pays A Courtesy Call To Minister Gyawali

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Chong-suk in his maiden courtesy call on the Minister at Singdurbar today.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed issues related to the bilateral matter. Ambassador Park Chong-suk presented his credential last week.
