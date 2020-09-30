RoK Ambassador Park Chong-suk pays A Courtesy Call To Minister Gyawali

RoK Ambassador Park Chong-suk pays A Courtesy Call To Minister Gyawali

Sept. 30, 2020, 4:28 p.m.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal Park Chong-suk in his maiden courtesy call on the Minister at Singdurbar today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed issues related to the bilateral matter. Ambassador Park Chong-suk presented his credential last week.

