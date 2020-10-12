COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4041 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 111802

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirmed 4041 New COVID-19 Cases. With this, the total cases reach 111802.

He said that in 12427 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the last 24 hours, as many as 4041 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He also said that some 1473 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus infection. The recovery rate now stands at 69.1 percent.

Currently, there are 33880 active cases of COVID-19 of which, 13923 patients are in institutional isolation and 19956 are in home isolation. Some 4831 persons, mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 111802 including 77277 cases of recovery. Furthermore, a total of 9 patients receiving treatment at various health facilities across the nation succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The total death reaches 645.

Of the active patients, 279 are admitted to the ICU and 67 are receiving treatment in ventilator facility.

