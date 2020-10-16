Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Gandaki Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country during the next 24 hours. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.