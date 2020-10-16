Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Oct. 16, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country during the next 24 hours. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hindu Kush Himalayan Region’s Ministers Come Together For The Cooperaiton On Climate Action
Oct 16, 2020
Cabinet Transfers Nine Secretaries
Oct 16, 2020
RPP President Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive
Oct 16, 2020
Nepal, Austria Held Virtual Bilateral Consultations Meeting
Oct 15, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1935 New Cases Of COVID-19
Oct 15, 2020

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In The Hills Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In the Hill Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Hindu Kush Himalayan Region’s Ministers Come Together For The Cooperaiton On Climate Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2020
SHANKER DAS BAIRAGI: Diplomat At Helm Of Civil Service By A Correspondent Oct 16, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High By Agencies Oct 16, 2020
'Neymar ‘s Hat Trick Help Brazil To Defeat Peru 4-2 By Agencies Oct 16, 2020
Cabinet Transfers Nine Secretaries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2020
RPP President Thapa Tested COVID-19 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75