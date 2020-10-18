Covid-19 Has Peaked In India Started Recedes: Government Panel

Covid-19 Has Peaked In India Started Recedes: Government Panel

Oct. 18, 2020, 4:34 p.m.

The committee claimed that the lockdown imposed in March has had a powerful impact on slowing down the spread of the disease in the country. However, further lockdowns are “undesirable”, the committee has recommended since they are unlikely to have any significant impact.

A government-appointed scientific committee has said the Covid-19 epidemic seems to have peaked and is now on the decline, and is likely to run its course by February next year.

The committee, headed by Professor M Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad, has used computer models to map the trajectory of the epidemic in the country. Its key finding has been that the disease is likely to have peaked in the middle of September, and the total number of infections in India is unlikely to exceed 106 lakh (10.6 million). So far, 75 lakh people in India have been infected, of which nearly 66 lakh have recovered.

The committee claimed that the lockdown imposed in March has had a powerful impact on slowing down the spread of the disease in the country. In the absence of the lockdown, the death count would have gone up to 25 lakh, it said. As of now, 1.14 lakh people have died in India because of the disease. However, further lockdowns are “undesirable”, the committee has recommended since they are unlikely to have any significant impact.

The committee has said the upcoming festival season, and the approaching winters, might “increase the susceptibility” of the people to this infection, and therefore, has recommended that current protective measures must be continued.

India reported a daily jump of 61,871 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally near the 75-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stands at 74,94,551. The total number of recoveries have surged to 65,97,209. While the number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day, India continues to be the second-worst hit nation. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 88.03 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Antibody Response Enough Sufficient To Protect People
Oct 18, 2020
Global COVID-19 Cases Near 39 Million 26.8 Recovered, France Reports Record High
Oct 16, 2020
'Neymar ‘s Hat Trick Help Brazil To Defeat Peru 4-2
Oct 16, 2020
Thailand Declares State Of Emergency, Police Clear Protest
Oct 15, 2020
Home Minister Requests EU To Lift Ban On Nepali Airlines
Oct 15, 2020

More on India

India Second Country After US To Report 7 Million Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
The Faces Of India's Coronavirus Pandemic As Deaths Hit 100,000 By REUTERS 2 weeks, 3 days ago
India Court Acquits BJP leaders In Demolition Case Of Babri Mosque: By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Has Tested Positive For COVID-19. By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Sher-e-Kashmir University Introduces Hail Net System To Protect High-density Apples By Agencies 4 weeks ago
India Is Considering To Trial The Vaccine Developed By Russia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

NIBL Ace Capital Ltd Has Launched The Online Purchase Platform By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1698 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2942 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches To 132246 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Antibody Response Enough Sufficient To Protect People By Agencies Oct 18, 2020
Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2020
Indian Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit By Dr. Shambhu Ram Simkhada Oct 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75