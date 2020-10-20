A Little Carelessness Can Stop Our Movement: Prime Minister Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a little carelessness can stop our movement. Addressing the nation, Indian PM Modi says, "in this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but Covid-19 still persists.”

“We are moving through a difficult time. A little carelessness can stop our movement, may dampen our happiness. If we will carry the responsibilities of life and vigilance simultaneously, only then there will be happiness in life," the PM said, while cautioning people to celebrate festivals like Diwali, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanti, etc, keeping in mind the SOPs of social distancing.”

“Several versions of vaccines are being worked upon in India as well. Some of them are at advanced stage. The government is also working to prepare the nation to ensure that the vaccine reaches every India as soon as possible,” said PM Modi.

He said that in Europe, America and other countries, the number of cases have seen a hike yet again after seeing a reduction. “We should continue to be careful and not be callous until the vaccine of the virus is created.”

He said that India will soon cross the 10 crore test number, which has been a major asset in our fight against the pandemic. Our doctors, nurses and health workers have all served our massive population minutely. This is not the time to be careless.

“In India, the death rate at per million population is 83. On the contrary, in several countries such as US, UK and Brazil, the number is over 600. India has been successful in saving lives of its citizens better than more prosperous countries.”

