Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash

The Banke District Police Office arrested 10 gamblers and confiscated more than Rs 2.9 million from Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City-4 on Wednesday night reports Gorkhapatra.

According to the police, they were arrested from a house with cash of a total of Rs 2,948,700.

“We have been campaigning to reduce illegal and criminal activities in Banke. As mitigating gambling is one of the aims of the campaign, we have intensified our surveillance during Dashain and Tihar,” said SP Om Bahadur Rana, chief at Banke Police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh Thapa, Nabin Ghimire, Pablu Bhandari, Santosh Oli, Tarun Gautam, Krishna Bahadur Subedi, Meghnath Kuchbadhiya, Top Bahadur Shahi, Rabin Rana, and Rahaman Miya.