Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash

Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash

Oct. 30, 2020, 7:52 a.m.

The Banke District Police Office arrested 10 gamblers and confiscated more than Rs 2.9 million from Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City-4 on Wednesday night reports Gorkhapatra.

According to the police, they were arrested from a house with cash of a total of Rs 2,948,700.

“We have been campaigning to reduce illegal and criminal activities in Banke. As mitigating gambling is one of the aims of the campaign, we have intensified our surveillance during Dashain and Tihar,” said SP Om Bahadur Rana, chief at Banke Police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh Thapa, Nabin Ghimire, Pablu Bhandari, Santosh Oli, Tarun Gautam, Krishna Bahadur Subedi, Meghnath Kuchbadhiya, Top Bahadur Shahi, Rabin Rana, and Rahaman Miya.

Agencies

Kojagart Purnima 2020: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja And Its Significance
Oct 30, 2020
New Law Bars Major International And Indian Channels To Broadcast In Nepal
Oct 30, 2020
Leicester City Defeats AEK Athens 2-1 In Europa League
Oct 30, 2020
Terrorist Attack At Church In Nice France Leaves Three Dead
Oct 30, 2020
New Study Shows Immunity To Coronavirus Lingers For Months
Oct 29, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Nepal Police Warns Cyber Crimes By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Six Killed In A Jeep Jajarkot Accident In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Motor Accident In Chisapani: 3 Killed And 4 Injured By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
A Young Girl Gang-Raped Inside Minibus, Two Arrested By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Three Dead Bodies Of A Family Recovered In Their House In Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kojagart Purnima 2020: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja And Its Significance By Agencies Oct 30, 2020
Large Number of Weapons And Explosives Recovered From Maoist In Morang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2020
New Law Bars Major International And Indian Channels To Broadcast In Nepal By Agencies Oct 30, 2020
Leicester City Defeats AEK Athens 2-1 In Europa League By Agencies Oct 30, 2020
Terrorist Attack At Church In Nice France Leaves Three Dead By Agencies Oct 30, 2020
Weather Forecast For October 30: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75