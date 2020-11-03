Weather Forecast For November 3: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Nov. 3, 2020, 6:58 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to the division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country.

