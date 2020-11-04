Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal

Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal

Nov. 4, 2020, 12:40 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call to foreign secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singha Durbar. In his tweet ambassador Kwatra tweeted,” Had a warm meeting with Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal Ji.Twitter

“Congratulated him on his appointment and held a positive conversation on substantively enriching and progressing India-Nepal cooperation.

